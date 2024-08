DMP appoints 25 new OCs

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has appointed new officers-in-charge at 25 police stations.

DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan issued an order in this regard yesterday.

They are:

Habibur Rahman - Uttara East Police Station.

Moktaruzzaman - Kalabagan Police Station.

Rahat Khan - Turag Police Station.

Ziaur Rahman - Uttarkhan Police Station.

Rezaul Hossain - Chawk Bazar Police Station.

Saiful Islam - Hazaribagh Police Station.

Shahrier Hasan - Cantonment Police Station.

Enamul Hasan - Kotwali Police Station.

Saiful Islam - Sutrapur Police Station.

Khairul Islam - Shahjahanpur Police Station.

Yeasin Ali - Sabujbagh Police Station.

Abdu Shahed Khan - Gendaria Police Station.

Gazi Shamimur Rahman - Tejgaon Industrial Area Police Station.

Saiful Islam - Hatirjheel Police Station.

Mozammel Haque - Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Rasel Sarwar - Banani Police Station.

Kazi Golam Mostafa - Kafrul Police Station.

Mahmudul Hasan - Shah Ali Police Station.

Ilias Hossain - Demra Police Station.

Faisal Ahmed - Wari Police Station.

Mahmudur Rahman - Kadamtali Police Station.

Shah Mohammad Faisal Ahmed - Bhashantek Police Station.

Daud Hossain - Motijheel Police Station.

Mohiul Islam - Mohammadpur Police Station.

Ali Iftekhar Hossain - Khilgaon Police Station.