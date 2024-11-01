DMCH providing treatment to critical patients only

Kamrul Hasan, 42, a resident of Narayanganj, is undergoing treatment at the dengue ward of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Kamrul, who was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, got treatment at the ICU for five days and was later shifted to the ward.

"I was having breathing problems even," he said.

Although Kamrul is now in better health, he said he does not know when the doctor will release him, as he is not feeling totally well yet.

Mohamamad Shanto, a resident of Rupganj who has been undergoing treatment at the DMCH for the last four days, said he was admitted to the hospital with abdominal pain, body pain, nausea, loose motion, and fever.

"Now I am doing a bit better," said Shanto on Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing pressure of dengue patients, DMCH has started admitting only critical patients from this week to reduce pressure on the hospital, said doctors and nurses.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of seven patients died while 1,243 others were hospitalised in the 24 hours till yesterday.

With this, the death toll has reached 297 this year, and the number of total infected has reached 61,817.

Among the deaths and cases, the highest 57 patients died in DMCH, while a total of 2,401 patients were treated in the hospital till yesterday.

Currently, 114 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

"We are now admitting only the critical patients and referring the rest to the Dhaka North City Corporation Covid-19 hospital from this week," said Sharmin Akter Sweety, honorary medical officer of the DMCH dengue ward.

She said the DNCC Covid-19 hospital is now dedicated to treating dengue, so they are referring the comparatively stable patients there.

Sweety, however, said they are now getting fewer dengue patients with critical conditions.

Nurses at the hospital said they had to struggle a lot with patients in the 40-bed dengue ward, and some patients had to stay on the floor.

But now some beds are empty as they are being selective in admitting patients as per the decision of the higher authority, they said.

Sweety suggested consulting with a doctor immediately after having fever.

"A patient will have to take a sufficient amount of liquid like fruit juice, green coconut water, oral saline, etc.," she added.

She also urged patients to get admitted to a hospital immediately when they face severe symptoms like bleeding, vomiting, loose motion over three times, abdominal pain, breathing problems, etc.

Also, patients from at-risk groups -- children, obese, pregnant women, elderly people, and patients of comorbidity -- need to get admitted to the hospital right after being diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease, said Sweety.