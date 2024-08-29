DMCH plans to increase ICUs, get rid of brokers in 100 days

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) authorities have taken a 100-day program to improve the quality of health services, said its director today.

Speaking to the reporters at a press conference this afternoon, he announced various plans, including renovation of cabins, increasing ICU beds and prevention of brokers within 100 days.

The press conference held at the conference room of DMCH today.

The hospital director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman said anti-corruption activities will be strengthened in the next 100 days. Initiatives will be taken to ensure behavioural change to improve the relationship between doctors, nurses and healthcare workers with patients.

Besides, initiatives will be taken to strengthen healthcare-related research activities, health education activities. Reception booths or information centres will also be set up.

To ensure free healthcare, there are plans to set up specialised wards on an emergency basis for the treatment of those injured in the anti-discrimination student movement recently, said the hospital director.

Md Asaduzzaman said that in addition, initiatives have been taken to renovate the cabins, increase the number of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ensure timely attendance and strengthen cleanliness activities for all officers, employees and staff.

He said hospital authorities will not allow representatives of pharmaceutical companies and external brokers at the hospital.

The hospital will also aim to increase revenue by encouraging patients to do pathological tests including X-rays, CT scans in the hospital.

Strengthening digital activities in ticketing system and introducing digital prescription will be our priority, he said.

More than 5,000 patients are treated at the outdoor and emergency departments of the hospital every day, he said. More than 4,000 patients take in-house treatment in the 2,600-bed hospital every day.