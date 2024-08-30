DMCH plans to get rid of brokers in 100 days

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) authorities have taken a 100-day programme to improve the quality of health services, said its director yesterday.

Speaking to the reporters at a press conference, he announced various plans, including renovation of cabins, increasing ICU beds and prevention of brokers within 100 days.

The press conference was held at the hospital.

Director Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman said anti-corruption activities will be strengthened in the next 100 days. Initiatives will be taken to ensure behavioural change to improve the relationship between doctors, nurses and healthcare workers with patients.

Besides, initiatives will be taken to strengthen healthcare-related research activities, health education activities. Reception booths or information centres will also be set up.

To ensure free healthcare, there are plans to set up specialised wards on an emergency basis for the treatment of those injured in the anti-discrimination student movement recently, said the hospital director.

Md Asaduzzaman said in addition, initiatives have been taken to renovate the cabins, increase the number of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ensure timely attendance and strengthen cleanliness activities for all officers, employees and staff.

He said hospital authorities will not allow representatives of pharmaceutical companies and external brokers at the hospital.

More than 5,000 patients are treated at the outdoor and emergency departments of the hospital every day, he said. More than 4,000 patients take in-house treatment in the 2,600-bed hospital every day.