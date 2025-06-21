DMC suspends MBBS classes amid student protest, orders to vacate halls

Dhaka Medical College authorities today announced the suspension of all academic activities for MBBS students for an indefinite period starting tomorrow, amid ongoing student protests demanding renovation of academic and residential buildings.

In a notice issued following an emergency meeting of the academic council, the authorities also directed all students to vacate their hostels by 12:00pm tomorrow.

The Daily Star has obtained a copy of the notice.

Prof Md Kamrul Alam, principal of Dhaka Medical College, could not be reached for comment.

However, a protesting student told this correspondent that they would not comply with the authorities' directive to vacate the halls and would continue their demonstration.