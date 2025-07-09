DMC to resume classes from July 12 after shutdown over student protests

Dhaka Medical College (DMC) authorities have decided to resume all academic activities for MBBS students from July 12, 20 days after classes were suspended amid student protests demanding renovation of academic and residential buildings.

All hostels will reopen on July 11, according to a decision made at an academic council meeting held yesterday.

However, classes for first-year students (K-82 batch) are expected to begin by July 20, DMC Principal Prof Md Kamrul Alam told The Daily Star.

He said around 120 students have been relocated from a hostel floor that had earlier been declared abandoned.

The anatomy classroom has also been shifted from the old academic building to a newly set-up space, he added.

"Some issues have been settled while others will take more time," said Prof Alam.

"Students wanted to resume classes as they have been lagging behind other medical colleges. So, we've decided to resume academic activities," he said.

DMC suspended all academic activities for MBBS students for an indefinite period starting June 22 and asked them to vacate the hostels amid protests.

At the time, students said the old academic building, Dr Fazle Rabbi Hostel (for male students), and Dr Alim Chowdhury Women's Hostel were in dire condition and no longer suitable for academic or residential use.

Despite repeated demands for renovation, no steps have yet been taken, prompting students to boycott classes for several weeks.

Guardians of K-82 called in

Meanwhile, the college authorities have asked the guardians of first-year students to meet hospital authorities between July 14 and 16, following the students' boycott of the orientation programme held on June 17.

Following the July 8 academic council meeting, letters were sent to guardians seeking their written opinion on the students' current stance and whether they were willing to join academic activities.

However, a group of DMC students urged the authorities to withdraw the letter.

"We have protested it and will seek an explanation from the authorities unless it is withdrawn," said Abdullah Al Noman, a fourth-year MBBS student.

Asked about the letter, Prof Kamrul said, "We did not issue any show-cause notice, only a letter seeking to understand the students' stance. So, this should not be made into an issue," he added.