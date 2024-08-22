DMC principal resigns, 4 top health officials transferred

Prof Md Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury, principal of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), has resigned from his position today.

In his resignation letter, he said, "I am voluntarily resigning from the post of principal after losing the confidence of the students and the public by standing directly against the anti-discrimination student movement."

In addition to the principal, Prof Debesh Chandra Talukdar, vice principal of DMC, has also resigned from his post today.

In another development, four top officials of the DGHS, including two additional director generals (ADGs), were transferred today, according to an official circular.

Prof Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of DGHS, has been reassigned as the Director of the Institute of Public Health (IPH), as per the circular issued by M K Hasan Jahid, assistant secretary of the Health Services Division of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, who served as the additional director general (Planning and Development) of DGHS, has been appointed as the Director of the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM).

Additionally, the current NIPSOM Director Prof Md. Shamiul Islam, and Prof Kazi Shafikul Halim, director of IPH, have been attached to the Health Services Division for further appointment.