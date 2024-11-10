‘Division among democratic forces aiding fascists’

Fakhrul urges media, other actors to refrain from promoting negative campaigns

Expressing concerns, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said the associates of fascists have started resurfacing due to division among democratic forces.

"One thing to note is that the fascists have started raising their heads again due to various negative statements and discourses. Unfortunately, some of our media are promoting this, which I believe, will bring no good for people in any way," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while speaking at a discussion organised by the Youth Forum at the High Court auditorium. He urged the media and those conducting negative campaigns to refrain from such actions. "I also urge the youth to take a stand and work to stop this trend."

Fakhrul said the only way to overcome the crisis that the nation is facing is through patience -- holding a fair and credible election after the completion of necessary state reforms. He urged everyone not to miss the opportunity, which came through the student-led mass uprising, to rebuild the state. "If this opportunity is lost, our very existence as a nation will be endangered. I want to emphasise this point."

The BNP leader also said the interim government, which is currently responsible for running the state, has been endorsed by all quarters, including students and politicians.

"We entrusted them with this responsibility with the hope that they would clean up the mess created by the Awami League over the past 16 years and organise a credible election. Through that election, we can build the new Bangladesh that the youth aspire to," he said.

Fakhrul said they are repeatedly talking about the election because they believe no reform initiative can succeed without the active participation of the people. "Such participation is only possible through an elected parliament."

He also said if parliament can be made effective, it will be possible to ensure democratic culture and practices in the country.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, also spoke.