Divided by border, united by language

There is a border separating them, and on paper, they are citizens of two different countries. But they have a common identity, which is they all speak the same language -- Bangla.

Marking International Mother Language Day, hundreds of Bangla-speaking people from both sides of the India-Bangladesh border came together to pay homage to the language martyrs at zero point of Hili border in Dinajpur and no man's land at Benapole Land Port in Jashore yesterday.

They offered floral tributes to the language martyrs of 1952 while uniting from both sides with a shared love for Bangla.

At Hili border, cultural representatives from India's Balurghat handed over floral tributes to Muktiyoddha Sangsad and Muktijoddha Santan Command in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur, Bangladesh, at 11:00am. Later, they offered floral tributes at the martyrs' memorials in their respective countries.

In Benapole, Bangalees from both India and Bangladesh jointly paid their homage to the language martyrs at the temporary Shaheed Miner erected in No-Man's Land at 10:00am yesterday.

Hundreds of people from both countries participated in the event.