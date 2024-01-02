The year 2023 unfolded as a distressing year for women and children in Bangladesh.

The most recent data released by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad painted a grim picture -- revealing a total of 2,937 incidents of torture and sexual violence against children and women throughout the country from January to December 2023.

While the death penalty has been imposed for rape, the incidence of such cases has not seen a decrease. According to the parishad data, a total of 639 women and girls were raped during this period, with 431 of them being girls.

Among the reported cases, 140 women were gang-raped, 69 of them being girls. Shockingly, 34 individuals were killed following the rape, including 25 girls, and an additional 14 tragically took their own lives, including nine girls.

Another 98 women, including 68 girls, faced rape attempts in the past year, while 149 women, including 103 girls, faced other forms of sexual violence in this period, following which eight girls and a woman died by suicide.

The organisation compiled this information based on reports from 12 national dailies.

Although acid attacks are on the decline, eight women, including four girls, fell victim to such attacks in 2023.

Furthermore, 34 women and girls faced fire accidents, resulting in the death of 20 women. Another 13 women, including 10 girls, were trafficked. A total of 499 women, including 87 girls, were killed for various reasons, while 19 women and girls faced attempts of murder. In addition, 266 women, including 74 girls, died mysteriously in the past year.

Dowry-related violence affected 122 women and girls, with 52 of them dying. Additionally, 231 women, including 83 girls, experienced physical violence, and 32 reportedly faced domestic violence in 2023.

The period also witnessed the abduction of 115 women and 132 girls.

Notably, cases of cyber violence and child marriages were relatively low, suggesting that many incidents go unreported.