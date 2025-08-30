Anu Muhammad says at event honouring Jatin Sarkar

The country is seeing the rise of disruptive, authoritarian forces just a year after the mass uprising that promised a new Bangladesh, said Prof Anu Muhammad yesterday.

"Instead of moving toward a country free from inequality, we are witnessing the rise of discriminatory, non-secular, and authoritarian forces. Their dominance is becoming increasingly visible," he said at an event remembering the life of Jatin Sarkar, a prominent intellectual.

The event was held at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Anu Muhammad said the presence of an intellectual of Jatin's stature was needed at these trying times.

"The society Jatin Sarkar dreamed of was one without discrimination," he said, adding that last year's uprising was born out of this very spirit of resistance against discrimination.

"Yet today, we see forces -- often with the direct patronage of the government -- perpetuating mob terror to suppress such progressive voices."

"We need to build the intellectual and moral strength to resist inequality and bigotry in all forms -- class oppression, gender discrimination, caste prejudice, and religious intolerance."

Mujahidul Islam Selim, former president of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said, "From the perspective of the entire nation, this citizens' gathering has been a very necessary and meaningful initiative. Our appeal is that Jatin Sarkar must be introduced more widely to the people. His ideas and work should be carried among the masses."

Abu Sayed Khan, editor of Dainik Amader Shomoy, recalled Jatin's boldness as a writer.

"I cannot write with an open heart and free spirit… It is true that intelligence agents no longer make phone calls as before, but the fear of mob violence is there. Some call it pressure groups or agitated citizens, not mob rule… I refuse to be intimidated. I want to write freely. Writers, artists, and activists should all be able to express themselves openly," he said.

Iqramul Kabir, vice-president of Udichi Kendriyo Sangsad, who presided over the meeting, said, "Despite being a cultural figure and a prolific writer, Jatin Sarkar chose to remain in the mofussil [small towns]. Among us, there is a tendency that after reaching a certain height, we aspire to move to cities. In this regard, Jatin Sarkar was different."

Mohammad Azam, director general of Bangla Academy, also spoke.

Marxist scholar, educationist, essayist, and an unwavering voice against oppression and communal politics, Prof Jatin Sarkar died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on August 13.