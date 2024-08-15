Disruption of services leave residents in limbo

2 mayors, most councillors absent from office

Mohammad Atique, a resident of Gandaria, has been visiting the local councillor's office for the last several days as he needs a citizenship certificate for his son.

However, Atique could not manage the certificate as the ward-46 councillor's office has remained closed since August 5, following the fall of the Awami League government.

Similarly, many councillors' offices of two Dhaka city corporations are non-operational, as most of those came under attack following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina.

With the two mayors and councillors absent, the regular activities of the two city corporations of Dhaka have been severely disrupted.

As per media reports, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh left the country on August 3, while Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam is said to have gone underground.

However, a DNCC official said Atiqul is still in the country and providing them with instructions virtually.

Ward-27 councillor office in Farmgate. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Of the councillors, some have reportedly fled the country, while many are in hiding and are not joining work, fearing further attacks.

In addition, a good number of DNCC and DSCC officials are currently absent from their duties.

Consequently, services provided by the city corporations, such as financial activities, birth and death registrations, holding tax collection, and trade licence issuance, alongside issuing marriage and citizenship certificates, have remained halted.

Only the waste management and mosquito control programmes are running partially, according to sources.

This newspaper tried to contact at least 103 councillors of the two city corporations and could only reach 39 of them.

Among the councillors who The Daily Star contacted, 19 of their offices were vandalised and looted and three faced arson, while 18 councillors said they have already resumed their operations and 20 are waiting for the government's direction.

The Daily Star found the mobile phones of 41 councillors switched off while 41 did not receive the phone calls.

Among the 75 general councillors of DSCC, 67 are pro-AL, while 51 out of 54 general DNCC councillors are pro-AL.

Md Abu Nasher, public relations officer of DSCC, said their birth registration, mosquito control, and garbage management activities are going on. However, the activities of the councillor offices are being hampered, he added.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Mir Khairul Alam also gave a similar statement.

Contacted, Shahid Ullah, councillor of ward-46 at DSCC, said his office was vandalised after Hasina fled the country.

"If our security is ensured, we will start our regular activities," said Shahid.

Mujib Sorwar Masum, councillor of ward-9 at DNCC, said his office was vandalised and looted for which services have remained halted.

He said they usually provide 17 types of services, along with various certificates, but all activities are stopped now.

Masum said when they get proper security and the necessary equipment to run the office, they will start operation.

"The interim government urged us to continue services; but how will we start doing so without security and refurbishment?" he asked.

Abdur Rouf Nannu, DNCC ward-5 councillor whose office was not vandalised, said he did not make any trouble for anybody for which he did not face any problems.

Mohammad Jahir Ahmed, DNCC ward-15 councillor, said he attends the office regularly but stays there for a brief time.

"My office at Balurghat came under attack but the Bhashantake office is still okay as locals protected it. However, I am still feeling insecure," he said.

M Ali Akbar, DNCC ward-46 councillor, said they are providing service but not in full swing yet.

"We are conducting anti-mosquito drives three days a week instead of six days due to a shortage of insecticide. We hope the drives will resume in full swing from next week," he said.

Chittaranjan Das, DSCC ward-5 councillor, said they have been conducting garbage management and mosquito control activities over the phone since August 7.

However, 28 other services are not functional currently, he added.

"We are waiting for the direction of the interim government, as without security we can't join the office," said Chittaranjan, whose office was vandalised and looted.

Chittaranjan said their insecurity derives from the non-operation of the local police station.

He also suggested involving a panel mayor to run the city corporation due to the absence of the mayor.