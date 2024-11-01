‘Disrespecting nat’l flag’: Withdraw case in 72hrs or face tough programme

Sanatan Jagaran Mancha tells govt

Leaders of Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha in Chattogram issued a 72-hour ultimatum yesterday for withdrawal of the sedition case filed against 19 Hindu people on charges of disrespecting the national flag.

Chandan Kumar Dhar, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, Chattogram divisional organising secretary of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon), is among the accused.

They made the demand at a protest rally near Cheragi Pahar intersection in the port city. Several hundred people from the Hindu community joined the programme.

Addressing the rally, Swatantro Gouranga Das Brahmachari, member of the managing committee of Iskcon Proborttak Shri Krishna Mandir in Chattogram, termed the case false and baseless.

He said it was filed only to harass the Hindu community leaders.

"We will wait for 72 hours to see whether the government withdraws the case. If the case is not withdrawn by Monday, we will go for a tougher programme."

Jewel Aich, coordinator of Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, said, "Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is the leader of 30 million people of this country, and people of Sanatani community will not accept any harassment or plot against him."

Sanatan Jagaran Mancha leaders announced that protest rallies will be held in all divisional cities today. Besides, letters with the demand will be submitted to the government high-ups through deputy commissioners of 64 districts on Monday.

Firoz Khan, a resident of the Mohora area, lodged the sedition case with Kotwali Police Station early yesterday.

According to the case statement, the incident took place on October 25, when a group of youths reportedly placed a saffron-coloured flag over the Bangladeshi flag on a pillar at Zero Point near the New Market intersection during a rally organised by the Hindu community under the banner of Sanatan Jagaran Mancha.

The rally, held at Lal Dighi, was to press for eight-point demand, including forming a tribunal to prosecute minority oppression, enacting a minority protection act, establishing a ministry for minorities, and a five-day holiday for Durga Puja.

Police detained two of the accused -- Rajesh Chowdhury and Hriday Das -- in the Chattogram's Sadarghat area on Wednesday evening, hours before the sedition case was filed. The two were shown arrested in the case later.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad in a statement yesterday demanded withdrawal of the case.