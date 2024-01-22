‘Dispose of Abbas, Anee’s bail petitions’

The High Court yesterday directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear and dispose of the bail petitions of BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee in 12 cases filed over political violence in 15 days.

The CMM Court in Dhaka on January 10 refused to accept 10 bail petitions of Abbas and two bail petitions of Anee.

Yesterday, the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah also issued rules asking the state to explain why the CMM Court's refusal to accept and hear their petitions should not be declared illegal.

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury received bail in two more violence cases centring BNP's October 28 rally in Dhaka last year.