Disinformation threatens national stability: Hafiz

Disinformation campaigns are targeting the interim government, state institutions, armed forces, politics and even the country's future to create confusion and anarchy, said Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, special assistant to the chief adviser, yesterday.

He made the remarks at a seminar titled "Resilience in the Information Domain: Tools to Address Misinformation and Disinformation on Social Media" at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), jointly organised by the Armed Forces Division and MIST.

Addressing the event as chief guest, he stressed that digital content creators actively shape public opinion using algorithms that amplify narratives. "There is a constant battle for creating perception and shaping thinking," he said.

Citing research, Hafiz said falsehood spreads six times faster than truth as it triggers emotions like fear, anger or surprise.

"Promote truth as a strategic asset of national power," he said. "The next war may not start with missiles. It may start with a manipulated video on your phone."

Lt Gen SM Kamrul Hassan, principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, said, "Misinformation and disinformation are no longer just social issues. They are being weaponised to erode public trust, demoralise members of the armed forces, and interfere with democratic processes."

Prof SM Shameem Reza of Dhaka University said social media propaganda was eroding trust, fuelling instability and division, and risking democratic values. He warned that false content and deepfakes were increasingly normalising violence and polarisation.

Prof Dr Md Abu Yousuf, vice chancellor of Gazipur Digital University, Brig Gen Sufi Mohammad Moinuddin of the National Defence College, and Prof Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman of the CSE department of MIST also spoke.

The seminar opened with a welcome address by Maj Gen Md Nasim Parvez, commandant of MIST.