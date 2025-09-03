Disinformation campaigns threaten national stability: CA’s special assistant Hafiz

Disinformation campaigns are targeting the interim government, state institutions, armed forces, politics and even the country's future to create confusion and anarchy, said Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Hafiz, special assistant to the chief adviser, today.

He was addressing a seminar titled, "Resilience in the Information Domain: Tools to Address Misinformation and Disinformation on Social Media" at the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), jointly organised by the Armed Forces Division (AFD) and MIST.

"One of the disinformation is that the July protesters were militants. They were Islamists who took part in the killing and destruction. Buddhists did not kill. The fascist regime did not kill. The regime is innocent. This is one of many falsehoods being propagated on social media," Hafiz said while addressing the seminar as chief guest.

He stressed that digital content creators actively shape public opinion using algorithms that amplify narratives. "There is a constant battle for creating perception and shaping thinking," he said.

Citing research, Hafiz said that falsehood spreads six times faster than truth as it triggers emotions like fear, anger or surprise.

"Truth is boring but lies are exciting. By default, disinformation has the advantage. Therefore, resilience must be deliberate, not reactive," he said.

He said resilience in the information domain requires a multi-layered approach involving government-led fact-checking units, regulatory measures, technological tools, and social and educational initiatives. Hafiz urged young MIST students to question before sharing, develop indigenous fact-checking tools, research AI solutions, and embed media literacy in both military and civilian education.

"Promote truth as a strategic asset of national power," he said. "The next war may not start with missiles. It may start with a manipulated video on your phone."

Speaking as special guest, Lt Gen SM Kamrul Hassan, principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, said malicious actors were misusing social media to "manipulate narratives, weaken social cohesion, and even undermine the morale of the armed forces".

"Misinformation and disinformation are no longer just social issues. They are being weaponised to erode public trust, demoralise members of the armed forces, and interfere with democratic processes," he warned.

Prof SM Shameem Reza of Dhaka University said social media propaganda was eroding trust, fuelling instability and division, and risking democratic values. He warned that false content and deepfakes were increasingly normalising violence and polarisation.

In his keynote, Prof Dr Md Abu Yousuf, vice chancellor of Gazipur Digital University, highlighted how deep learning and artificial intelligence techniques can help detect and counter misinformation and disinformation across text, image and video content.

Other panelists included Brig Gen Sufi Mohammad Moinuddin of the National Defence College, and Prof Dr Md Mahbubur Rahman of the CSE department of MIST. The seminar opened with a welcome address by Major General Md Nasim Parvez, commandant of MIST.