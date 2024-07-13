Discussions with Quader went well: DUTA president

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association held a meeting today with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader to discuss their three-point demands, including the cancellation of "Prottoy" under the universal pension scheme.

The meeting, attended by university teachers currently on a work stoppage, began at 11:30am and concluded at 1:00pm at the AL party president's office in Dhanmondi.

Following the meeting, Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, secretary general of the federation and also the president of Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA), said that the discussions went well.

"We discussed our three-point demands openly," Nizamul told the media. "We will talk to the media again after consulting with the federation of teachers' associations."

Regarding the ongoing teachers' strike, he said, "We will make a decision after talking to all universities, the federation, and the teachers' associations."