Discussion to amend labour law ongoing

Says law minister after meeting ILO delegation

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said discussions are underway with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to amend the Bangladesh Labour Law.

"Discussions are ongoing about 41 points to amend the Labour Law. Among those, 17 points were discussed for about two and a half hours today (Sunday). The remaining 24 points will be discussed tomorrow (Monday)," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with a six-member delegation of the ILO led by its Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen at the law ministry.

Anisul said ILO has given some suggestions to amend the labour law.

"We also discussed about the feasibility of the suggestions and which ones we will accept. We will resume the discussion at 11:30am on Monday," he added.

Senior officials from various departments and organisations including the law and labour ministries participated in the meeting.