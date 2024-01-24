Discussion on Abul Mansur Ahmad today

A discussion will be held today to honour the milestone of 100 years since eminent litterateur, journalist, and politician Abul Mansur Ahmad's initiation into journalism.

The discussion titled "Relevance of Abul Mansur Ahmad's Journalism in 100 years" will be held at Shaheed Sukhranjan Samadder Teacher-Student Cultural Centre auditorium on the Rajshahi University campus at 11:00am.

The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, RU and Abul Mansur Ahmad Smrity Parishad, Dhaka jointly organised the event.

Eminent economist, essayist, and Bangabandhu Chair Prof Sanat Kumar Saha of Rajshahi University; and The Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz Anam will attend the discussion as guests.

Prof Mustak Ahmed, chairman of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, will preside over the discussion. Journalist, writer, and researcher Dr Kajal Rashid Shaheen will present the keynote paper.

Faruque Wasif, planning editor of the Daily Samakal; and Prof Tanvir Ahmed of Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at RU will attend as speakers.

Abul Mansur Ahmad (September 3, 1898-March 18, 1979) commenced his tenure at the Kolkata-based weekly "Sultan" in 1923.

Later, he served as the editor of Nabajug, Krishak, and Ittehad newspapers.