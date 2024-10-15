Discrimination-free society a must to honour martyrs

Speakers tell Ctg event

Ashada Jalal being awarded a gold medal for her philanthropic work at an event titled “DG Call Seminar and Gold Medal Award Ceremony 2024” yesterday. Lion District 315-B4, Lions International Bangladesh, organised the event at the Engineering Institute of Bangladesh in the port city’s Lalkhan Bazar. Photo: Star

A collective effort is needed to bridge the economic divide between the rich and the underprivileged, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They said creating a discrimination-free society is a must to honour the martyrs of the recent mass surprising.

The speakers made this call during the "DG Call Seminar and Gold Medal Award Ceremony 2024," hosted by Lion District 315-B4 of Lions International Bangladesh at the Engineering Institute of Bangladesh in Chattogram yesterday night.

The theme of the event was "Sharing and Caring".

Addressing the event as the keynote speaker, Dr Rubana Huq, vice-chancellor of the Asian University for Women (AUW), said, "We often say many things but fail to practice what we preach. As human beings, we tend to be selfish. It is only those who are unselfish who have driven society forward while upholding humanity."

Empathy is nearly non-existent in our society; we struggle to feel and embody it. We must consider the future of Bangladesh, remembering the sacrifices made by our young people. We need to reflect on the sacrifices of July 36 to ensure that our nation does not become one marked by selfishness. — Rubana Huq VC of AUW

Speaking as the chief guest, Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, said, "The core spirit of the 1971 Liberation War was to create a new and independent nation. Although we achieved independence, we have failed to establish a society free from discrimination, where everyone is equal. Now, we have another opportunity. We often create chances but fail to seize them."

"The student-public movement has opened the door to new possibilities. We must ask ourselves why our potential does not translate into success. The time has come to question why we cannot build the Bangladesh of our dreams," he added.

Referring to the corrupt elites of the country, Mahfuz Anam pointed out that while poor labourers toil abroad and send money back home, a segment of the elite enjoys the benefits of the country while laundering money overseas.

He remarked that some among the elite lack patriotism.

"Will we not honour the sacrifices of those who have died in the movement?" he asked. "I believe that you [participants] will play a significant role in building a country for all," he added.

The programme was chaired by Lion SM Ashraful Alam Arju, while District Governor Kohinoor Kamal presided over the event.

In the program, Lion Ashada Jalal was awarded gold medal for her philanthropic activities towards the betterment of the society.