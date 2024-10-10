‘Discrimination against women still persists’

Speakers call for ensuring empowerment, raising voice against extremism

The mode and nature of discrimination against women may have changed, but the discrimination itself persists in the country, said speakers at an event yesterday.

Rasheda K Chowdhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), said, "I want to tell the government, which came to power through a movement against discrimination, that the type and nature of discrimination against women have evolved, and it has not disappeared. We have not yet succeeded in eliminating the disparity between men and women."

She made these remarks at an event titled "Women's Empowerment: Celebrating the Success of the Women's Voice and Leadership Bangladesh Project," held at a hotel in the capital.

The event was organised to highlight the transformative impact of the WVL project, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF).

Rasheda, former adviser to a caretaker government, pointed out the differences between urban and rural women and between lower and upper-middle-income working women, emphasising the need to eliminate these disparities.

"It has been said that women are now empowered. In reality, we see women's participation, but where is their stake? Empowerment and participation are not the same… True empowerment has not been ensured, and while discrimination may have slightly decreased, it persists," she said.

Rasheda also stressed the importance of distinguishing between equality and equity.

"We are now witnessing extremism against women. This extremism is not just religious; it takes various forms," she said, calling on the nation to take a stand against such extremism.

Speaking as chief guest, Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said, "Women no longer stay silent after enduring abuse. They are now seeking justice against their perpetrators. If justice is not served, then the state is responsible for this failure. We do not want this failure to continue in the new Bangladesh."

Farida also emphasised the need for a social movement to combat child marriage.

She also said there can be no discrimination based on religion, as the new Bangladesh was founded through a struggle against all forms of discrimination.

Md Saidur Rahman, director general of the NGO Affairs Bureau, called for a united effort to ensure the safety of women and to end discrimination against them.

He also urged people from all walks of life to come together to address the issue of child marriage.

Debra Boyce, chargée d'affaires, high commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh, emphasised that there is no path forward for the country without ending discrimination against women.

She reiterated her country's commitment to working towards this goal in Bangladesh.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, reiterated that child marriage remains a significant problem in the country, and there is much more work to be done to eradicate it.

"We must ensure the rights of all women, whether they are indigenous, rural, or from any other community," she said.

She also addressed misconceptions about feminism, saying that many people mistakenly believe it opposes men.

"In reality, feminism simply seeks the rights and equity that women are entitled to. MJF envisions a country where men and women receive the rights guaranteed to them by the constitution," she said.

She added that the country has not yet fully developed women's leadership and highlighted the inadequate funding for NGOs working on women's issues.