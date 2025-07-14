'Discourse by the shore': Architecture summit concludes in Cox’s Bazar

Over 60 architects from across Bangladesh gathered for two days to discuss eco-tourism, climate-resilient tourism development. Photo: Courtesy

The "Discourse By The Shore" Architects' Summit 2025 concluded on July 12, 2025, at the eco-friendly Mermaid Beach Resort on Pechardwip, located along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

Over 60 architects from across Bangladesh gathered for two days to discuss eco-tourism, climate-resilient tourism development, and the role of architecture in shaping the future of Cox's Bazar.

Curated by Architect Marina Tabassum, the summit emphasised sustainable tourism and climate-responsive design, with a focus on preserving Bangladesh's unique context.

The discussions highlighted eco-tourism's critical role in protecting Cox's Bazar's natural beauty amid climate change, while also empowering local communities.

On the opening day, Marina Tabassum stressed the urgency of preserving Cox's Bazar's environment, noting that while environmental challenges persist, meaningful experiences for tourists have been lacking.

Ehsan Khan, the architect responsible for Cox's Bazar's master plan, shared insights on how sustainable development could protect the region's unique environment while fostering growth.

The summit began with a panel discussion on "Eco-Tourism and Sustainability in Architectural Practice", featuring Marina Tabassum, Khondaker Hasibul Kabir, Ehsan Khan, and other experts. Afternoon sessions featured presentations from seven architects, followed by a guided sunset meditation.

On the second day, ten more architects presented their work, and the summit concluded with an open-floor panel discussion moderated by Nahas Ahmed Khalil, with closing remarks from Marina Tabassum.

The summit also showcased an exhibition of contemporary works by renowned Bangladeshi architects, highlighting significant contributions to the country's architectural landscape.

AM Ziauddin Khan Pablo, chairman of Mermaid Eco Tourism Ltd, said, "As architects, we have a responsibility to design not only for the present but also for a sustainable future. This summit represents a moment where architectural innovation and environmental conservation are seamlessly integrated."

Anisul Haque Chowdhury Shohag, managing director of Mermaid Beach Resort, added, "We are thrilled that leading architects have joined us and shared their ideas, which is crucial for the growth of Cox's Bazar."

The event was organised by a dedicated architect team, including Saiqa Iqbal Meghna, Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, Suvro Sovon Chowdhury, Rashed Hasan Chowdhury, Khandaker Ashifuzzaman Rajan, and Tabassum Zarin Tith.