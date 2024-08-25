Disciplinary violations in police force won't be tolerated: home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that any breach of discipline by the Bangladesh Police would not be tolerated.

"Corruption must be stopped at all costs. There will be no concessions in case of breaching discipline," he said during a meeting with senior police officials at the Hall of Pride at Police Headquarters.

During the session, senior police officers presented various proposals to improve the force, to which Jahangir assured that they would be implemented in phases.

"There is a need for reform in the police force, which will bring about a positive change in policing," he added. "The police must become more people-friendly through their actions."

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mainul Islam also briefed the adviser on the current challenges facing the police and outlined future plans.

The police chief said that reforms are underway to transform the Bangladesh Police Force into a more service-oriented institution.