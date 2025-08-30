Disband Rab, ensure justice for victim families

Demand speakers

The interim government must immediately disband the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), which has been accused of carrying out enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They also called for prosecuting those involved in destroying evidence of disappearances, enacting a victim and witness protection law, and ensuring independent and transparent investigations into every case.

We must now raise a question -- do we need Rab or not? What are we actually getting from this force? It is easier to speak against a government or a political leader, but when it comes to a powerful group, we remain silent. — Tasneem Arefa Siddiqui Professor of political science at DU

The programme, titled "International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances", was organised by rights organisation Odhikar at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

At the discussion, Tasneem Arefa Siddiqui, professor of political science at Dhaka University, said, "We must now raise a question -- do we need Rab or not? What are we actually getting from this force? It is easier to speak against a government or a political leader, but when it comes to a powerful group, we remain silent. Evidence of disappearances has been destroyed, and that must be investigated."

Speaking as the chief guest, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "On behalf of the government, I assure you there is no lack of goodwill in ensuring justice."

She added that once a new law is passed and a fund is created, victims and their families will receive support.

"We must remain united. If division grows among us, if hopelessness takes over, then the group actually responsible for these crimes will become stronger," she said.

Taskin Fahmina, senior researcher at Odhikar, said their organisation has documented 745 cases of enforced disappearance.

She highlighted the need for trauma counselling for victims and financial support for their families.

"In the draft Ordinance-2025, there is a provision for the death penalty. As a human rights activist, I believe capital punishment is not a solution. It should be removed. Justice must be ensured, and perpetrators should instead face life imprisonment," she said.

Nabila Idris, a member of the inquiry commission on enforced disappearances, said the commission has received over 1,800 complaints and found strong evidence in 250 cases in its second interim report, which has already been submitted.

She said disappearances occur due to systemic flaws and political use of law enforcement, and unless these are addressed, the problem will persist.

Odhikar Director ASM Nasiruddin Elan, International Crimes Tribunal Prosecutor SM Tasmirul Islam, Amar Desh Executive Editor Syed Abdal Ahmed, and family members of victims were also present at the event.