Directive to use ‘sir’, a relic from Hasina’s rule, annulled

Committee has been formed to review protocol directives

The advisory council today officially annulled the directive, which was reportedly issued requiring public officials to address former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as "sir" during the Awami League regime.

This practice extended to other high-ranking female officials, who were and still are being addressed to as -- "sir".

The advisory council also discussed the necessity of changing other elaborate protocol directives issued by the cabinet.

A committee, composed of the Energy, Road and Railway Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Environment and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, has been formed to review the protocol directives and honorifics.

They are expected to submit appropriate amendments for consideration of the advisory council within one month.