Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:49 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Directive to use ‘sir’, a relic from Hasina’s rule, annulled

Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:35 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:49 PM
Committee has been formed to review protocol directives
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:35 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 10:49 PM
Photo: PID

The advisory council today officially annulled the directive, which was reportedly issued requiring public officials to address former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as "sir" during the Awami League regime.

This practice extended to other high-ranking female officials, who were and still are being addressed to as -- "sir".

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The advisory council also discussed the necessity of changing other elaborate protocol directives issued by the cabinet.

A committee, composed of the Energy, Road and Railway Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan and Environment and Water Resources Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, has been formed to review the protocol directives and honorifics.

They are expected to submit appropriate amendments for consideration of the advisory council within one month.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

মিটফোর্ডের সামনের ঘটনায় কেন হত্যাকারীকে ধরা হচ্ছে না, প্রশ্ন তারেক রহমানের

রাজধানীর পুরান ঢাকার ঘটনায় হত্যাকারীকে কেন গ্রেপ্তার করা হচ্ছে না—প্রশ্ন রেখেছেন বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

খুলনায় যুবদল নেতা মাহাবুব হত্যাকাণ্ড: ৩০ ঘণ্টা পরও গ্রেপ্তার হয়নি কেউ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে