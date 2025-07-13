‘Direct polls to reserved seats for women in JS’

Speakers demand at rally

Women's rights activists yesterday demanded direct elections to the reserved seats for women in the Jatiya Sangsad, urging political parties to ensure meaningful representation and end the system of nomination that often sidelines women's leadership.

The call came from a rally and public gathering held at the Central Shaheed Minar, organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.

The organisation's president Fauzia Moslem presided over the event, which ended following procession towards Paltan Mor.

Fauzia said the struggle for women's political empowerment has been ongoing since 1972. "We are in search of our own identity. The time is now to ensure women's participation in decision-making. The women's movement is a societal movement, and society stands with us," she said.

Fauzia stressed that the demand for direct elections to women's reserved seats will eventually gain public support.

"Democracy cannot move forward by leaving anyone behind," she said, advocating for one-third representation of women in Parliament through direct elections.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu echoed the demand for direct electoral participation.

Shahida Parvin Shikha, general secretary of Nari Shramik Kendra and a national council member of Mahila Parishad, emphasised that the fight is not against men, but for democracy.

"Democracy is incomplete without women's political empowerment. We demand direct election, not nomination, for reserved seats," she said.

Rabeya Khatun Shanti, secretary of the platform, said, "The capabilities of today's women in decision-making are fruits of the women's movement. In today's humanitarian crisis, it is crucial to focus on increasing women's representation in Parliament."

Rina Ahmed, head of the Training and Research Sub-Council, raised concerns about rising violence against women. She urged the women's commission to press the government for direct elections to reserved seats.

Rehana Yunus, its Dhaka metropolitan secretary, and Anwara Begum, central committee member, also spoke.

The gathering saw participation from representatives of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE), Karmojibi Nari, Nari Shramik Kendra, and Mahila Parishad leaders and organisers from Dhaka, Tongi, Belabo, and Narayanganj.