Dipu Moni, Palak, Inu shown arrested

Former minister Dipu Moni, state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and five others were shown arrested yesterday in a case filed over the death of Ramiz Uddin Ahmed Roop on August 4.

Ramiz, 24, was a student of Daffodil International University.

The other accused are Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD); Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party and a key leader of the Awami League-led 14-Party Alliance; Shakil Ahmed, former head of news at Ekattor Television; Farzana Rupa, Ekattor Television's principal correspondent; and Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former inspector general of police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Sohel Rana, an inspector of Tejgaon Police Station, produced them before court around 7:30am.