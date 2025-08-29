Dinajpur’s Jibon Mahal deserted after yesterday’s mob attack

Staff fear for their jobs, owner says authorities ignored security pleas

Jibon Mahal, a popular holiday spot in Dinajpur's Birol upazila, now lies eerily deserted after a mob attack yesterday. The sprawling park, picnic spot, and community centre -- usually bustling with children, their guardians, and weekend visitors -- remained under lock and key today, with only a handful of staff seen sitting anxiously beside damaged structures.

The attack was carried out by hundreds of people under the banner of "Islam Priyo Towhidi Janata", who vandalised the facilities, accusing the park authorities of allowing "anti-social activities" in the establishment.

Even the mosque inside the premises was not spared, forcing the cancellation of Jummah prayers today.

Around 150 people, including many women, were employed at Jibon Mahal. Several female staffers, sitting near a destroyed building, expressed fear over losing their livelihoods.

Speaking anonymously, some employees alleged that a section of people had been instigating locals for weeks to attack and demolish the establishment.

The park was developed over two decades by its owner, Dr Anwar Hossain Jibon Chowdhury. What began in 2004 with a small "gol ghar" (gazebo) and meditation centre on his 3.84-acre ancestral land gradually grew into a full-fledged recreational hub, featuring a community centre, fish farm, swimming pool, restaurant, resort, mosque, and even an NGO -- Jibon Unnayan Sangstha -- running microcredit and social awareness programmes.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Dr. Chowdhury claimed that those who attacked the park had openly campaigned on Facebook in recent weeks, even announcing plans to vandalise the property. He said he had informed the civil administration, local police, and army officials on Wednesday, seeking security, but no protection was provided.

"I am preparing to file a case," he added.

Officer-in-Charge of Birol Police Station Abdus Sabur confirmed to The Daily Star this evening that neither arrests have been made nor a case filed in connection with the incident.

Hafizur Rahman, who participated in yesterday's attack, defended the group's actions. "Members of Towhidi Janata gathered for a peaceful procession against anti-social activities. When Jibon Chowdhury's men attacked us, we only resisted," he said.