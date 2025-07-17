Dinajpur police official withdrawn over Facebook post

Dinajpur's Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mosfekur Rahman was withdrawn from his post yesterday night after a Facebook post from his personal account appeared to mock leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The post sparked outrage among members of Students Against Discrimination (SAD), who staged a protest in front of the Dinajpur Superintendent of Police's office around 8:30pm, demanding Mosfekur's immediate arrest, police said.

"He was withdrawn around 9:00pm following a Facebook post that indirectly mocked NCP leaders by suggesting they were riding in a tank during the Gopalganj incident," Dinajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Marufat Hossain told The Daily Star.

The protest was still ongoing till 12:30am, he said.

According to the SP, steps to withdraw Mosfekur were taken immediately after the post came to their attention, following consultation with higher authorities.