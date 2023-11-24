Dinajpur mayor’s suspension: SC stays HC order

The Supreme Court yesterday stayed for six weeks a High Court order that halted the government decision to suspend Dinajpur municipality mayor Syed Jahangir Alam, who served jail sentence under an apex court order for contempt of court.

The apex court order means that Jahangir cannot function as mayor of Dinajpur municipality.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a petition filed by the government seeking a stay on the HC order.

On November 21, the HC stayed for a month the suspension of Jahangir Alam. On October 31, Jahangir was suspended after he was jailed for one month on October 12 by the Appellate Division for contempt of court.