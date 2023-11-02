Dinajpur Mayor Jahangir Alam suspended

The government has suspended Dinajpur Municipality Mayor Syed Jahangir Alam after he was sentenced to one month's jail on October 12, following a contempt of court petition.

Abdur Rahman, deputy secretary of the Local Government Division, issued the suspension order on October 31.

Jahangir is now in Dinajpur jail after a Chief Judicial Magistrate court sent him to jail when he appeared before it on October 18. He also paid a fine of Tk 1 lakh.

On October 12, the Supreme Court sentenced the mayor to one month's imprisonment and fined him Tk 1 lakh for making derogatory remarks against one of its judges.

The SC also ordered Jahangir to surrender before the lower court concerned of Dinajpur in a week in connection with the contempt of court petition filed against him.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan delivered the verdict.

Earlier, Jahangir commented on a YouTube channel about Justice M Enayetur Rahim, a senior judge of the Appellate Division, centring a judgement in a case against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

After that, four lawyers -- Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid, Mahfuzur Rahman Roman, Md Moniruzzaman Rana and Shafique Raihan Shawon -- submitted the petition.