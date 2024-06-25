Digitalisation push to cost CWasa Tk 200cr

Installed a few years ago, 90,000 meters worth Tk 27cr to be replaced; experts, residents skeptical

The Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage authority purchased and installed 90,000 water meters at a cost of around Tk 27 crore between 2018 and 2022 to collect bills from consumers properly.

However, CWasa recently sent a development project proposal to buy 90,000 digital meters at an estimated cost of Tk 200 crore to replace the existing meters, aiming for digitalisation and upgrading of the existing billing process.

This DPP is now with the Planning Division to be sent to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council for approval.

"If government approves the project, we will purchase these digital meters," said Maksudul Alam, chief engineer of CWasa.

The state agency earlier bought the existing meters in two phases -- 50,000 in 2018-19 at a cost of Tk 10.39 crore and 40,000 more between 2020-22 at a cost of around Tk 16.50 crore, according to documents.

As such, the agency's expenditure of around Tk 27 crore to purchase and install these meters will become nothing but a waste of public money, said experts and consumers.

CWasa has been continuously collecting money from us, citing improvements in service including pipeline renovation, and meter change, all while not supplying water properly. First supply us water regularly, then think about installing digital meters. — Rokeya Begum, a resident of Patenga

Muhammad Rashidul Hasan, head of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, questioned why CWasa had installed these meters earlier without doing the necessary study.

If CWasa installs digital meters without using service life of the existing mechanical meters, it will be a sheer waste of public money, he said.

Rokeya Begum, a resident of Mokbul Ahmed Society in the port city's Patenga area, alleged that CWasa has been continuously collecting money from us, citing improvements in service including pipeline renovation, and meter change, all while not supplying water properly.

"First supply us water regularly, then think about installing digital meters," she added.

Asked why CWasa bought analogue meters instead of digital ones earlier, Maksudul Alam claimed that digital meters were not popular in the country at that time.

SM Nazer Hossain, vice president of Consumers Association of Bangladesh, termed the CWasa's initiative a waste of money in the name of digitalisation.

"The consumer has to bear the cost of installing digital meters. The state agency's officials took commission from meter supplying companies," he alleged.

The government should take action against those responsible for such unplanned activities, he added.