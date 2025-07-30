Digital tool launched to improve contraceptive access for female RMG workers

The tool is expected to benefit around 22,000 women across six garment factories in its first year

To ensure more accurate and demand-responsive contraceptive distribution directly to women in Bangladesh's readymade garment sector, the government today launched a new Digital Monitoring Tool (DMT), aiming to significantly improve access to reproductive health services for female factory workers.

Unveiled in Savar by the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and private sector partners, the tool is expected to benefit around 22,000 women across six garment factories in its first year.

The Digital Monitoring Tool is a technology-based system designed to help factory health centres track and manage the availability and usage of contraceptives in real time.

Developed with technical support from ToguMogu Private Limited and Jhpiego, it replaces paper-based systems that often lead to stockouts and delays, limiting women's access to essential family planning options.

The tool gives service providers a clear picture of contraceptive demand, stock levels, and service delivery, allowing them to respond quickly to workers' needs and prevent gaps in care.

The launch comes at a time when access to reproductive health services remains a challenge for many women working in the country's garment sector, which employs over four million people, most of them women.

Despite their crucial role in driving Bangladesh's economy, a significant portion of female garment workers continue to face barriers to accessing affordable, reliable sexual and reproductive health services.

A recent UNFPA study in six RMG factories found that investing in family planning yields remarkable returns: up to 20 percent increase in productivity, 26 percent reduction in absenteeism, and savings of up to USD 160,000 annually per factory.

Over the past nine years, only 804,000 female RMG workers were able to access contraceptives through existing channels -- covering just a fraction of the workforce.

With the tool, DGFP aims to better meet the demands of women who work in factories for these services and scale up access while ensuring transparency and efficiency in service delivery.

Speaking at the launch, Catherine Breen Kamkong, UNFPA representative in Bangladesh, emphasised the urgency of reaching women with efficient reproductive health solutions which address their rights and needs to access quality and affordable services.

"This tool brings services closer to the women who power Bangladesh's economy. This innovation is about more than technology. It is about ensuring workers' rights to SRH are fulfilled and that they are supported with enabling conditions in the workplace. It ensures workers are supported not just as patients, but as professionals contributing to Bangladesh's growth," she said.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by UNFPA and the DGFP to expand public-private partnerships to address the unmet need for modern contraceptives, currently at 12 percent, and to enhance integrated sexual and reproductive health services, including cervical cancer screening and gender-based violence response.

Dr Ashrafi Ahmad, director general of the DGFP, said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to modernising healthcare delivery.

"This milestone marks more than just the launch of an innovative technology -- it is a reaffirmation of our investment in the people who are the backbone of our nation's progress," she said.

Rakibul Islam Khan, managing director of Pakiza Knit Composite Ltd, one of the participating factories, said, "A healthy workforce is a motivated one. When we invest in our workers' well-being, we build resilience and raise productivity."

Currently, the DMT will continue to be rolled out and refined based on user feedback. The next six months will focus on full implementation in pilot sites, bulk data integration, performance reporting, and mobilising support for national scale-up.