Digital literacy essential to empower women

Fostering female-friendly organisations and enhancing their technological engagement can empower women leaders and contribute to achieving a smarter Bangladesh, said speakers at a summit yesterday.

They were addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day summit, titled "Pursuit of Women's Economic Independence", organised by Women in Leadership at a hotel in Dhaka, marking International Women's Day.

"Positioning women at top levels requires attention and reformation at different levels. Individual, social and organisational barriers bar their run towards leadership," said Prof Tulsi Jayakumar, executive director of Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship.

"Females on top have to struggle through more insecurities and anxieties than males as their network is considered less efficient. Alongside helping women in nurturing confidence, proper mentoring is necessary to overcome these challenges," she added.

Mahzabin Ferdous, co-founder and managing director of CThreeSixty; and Tasnuva Ahmed, CEO and managing director of Cloud Convoy, shared their inspirational stories during the discussion.

Emphasising the importance of digital literary and self-branding for growth, Mahzabin said, "I always try to align my personality with the online presence and professional endeavours. Connecting to brands that are authentic and reliable leads my way forward with a positive energy and attitude."

Saad Jashim, area head of Talent, Culture and Inclusion, British American Tobacco, Bangladesh, mentioned of the need of sustainable approach in organisations to build a diverse and inclusive workplace and culture.

"Alongside hiring more female workers who are talented and promising, they must be properly mentored, trained and developed. Retention of this process is necessary for the flourishment of female leadership in organisations," she said.

A strong network, designed prioritising women and their stance at strategic places, is essential, she added.