Digital, civic space in deepening crisis in Bangladesh: report

Bangladesh's digital and civic space (DCS) is in a deepening crisis, with rising violence, intimidation, and gender disinformation targeting journalists, activists, and citizens who speak truth to power, according to a new media monitoring report.

Amid growing intolerance and unchecked impunity, the country's civic environment, both online and offline, is shrinking, silencing critical voices and undermining democratic freedoms, the report revealed.

Titled "Striking Cases Impacting Digital and Civic Space and Gender Disinformation in Bangladesh", the report was jointly prepared by VOICE and The Daily Ittefaq under the project "Collaborative Actions for Promoting Digital and Civic Space and Combating Gender Disinformation", supported by the European Union, Free Press Unlimited, and Article 19.

Since October last year, VOICE documented at least 80 significant incidents relating to DCS violations and cases of gender disinformation reported in leading newspapers and online platforms, with 25 detailed as case studies.

Among these, 24 incidents involved bodily harm and assault, 11 related to gender disinformation, eight involved harassment and intimidation, and four were linked to alleged vexatious cases.

The report also documented incidents of killings, media censorship, arbitrary detention, abductions, cases filed under the Cyber Security Act against journalists and citizens, threats, violence against women journalists, restrictions on freedom of assembly, and the abuse of enforcement mechanisms.

These developments are not isolated incidents but part of a broader architecture of repression, the report maintained.

A culture of impunity, ideological backlash, and selective enforcement of laws are enabling the steady erosion of rights that underpin a democratic society, it added.

If left unchecked, this climate will continue to marginalise critical voices, dismantle trust in institutions, and undermine the very ideals of justice, equity, and inclusive governance that Bangladesh aspires to," the report warned.

The report urged the government, policymakers, and relevant stakeholders to enact laws consistent with international human rights treaties and standards, ensuring they do not curtail freedom of expression.

It called for the establishment of an independent investigation committee to prevent violence and harassment against journalists and human rights defenders and to ensure swift justice.

It also stressed the need to ensure transparency and impartiality within the judiciary so that laws were not used as tools for political retaliation.

The report also highlighted the importance of strengthening the powers of the Press Council and other oversight bodies to ensure journalists' safety and take preventive measures against threats.

It further called for the introduction of digital literacy at the grassroots level, ensuring education on online behaviour, gender equality, and information security from the primary level.

The report also urged effective and stringent measures to prevent violence against women and gender-diverse populations, both online and offline, and the formation of a task force to monitor civil and digital rights, incorporating government, civil society, media, and technologists to provide regular analysis and recommendations.

Finally, the report emphasised the need to ensure the participation of women in political and policy-making processes, guaranteeing active and equal participation at all levels, and called for the establishment of an integrated and secure wage structure for journalists to enable them to attain economic security and perform their duties independently.