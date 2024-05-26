Digging brick kiln over gold rumour: Section 144 imposed in Thakurgaon

Local administration in Thakurgaon has imposed section 144 in RB Bricks area of the district's Ranisankail upazila to avert possible deterioration of law and order following a rumuor over presence of gold in soil piled up there.

Ranisankail Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rakibul Hasan imposed the emergency section last night, said a press release.

The section will remain in force till further notice, the release read.

As the rumor spread over gold recovery in the RB Brick kiln area, thousands of people, including women and children, have been searching gold digging soil with sharp weapons for one month in Katihar area.

To prevent the huge crowd and considering the security issues, the local administration imposed the section-144.

Additional police have been deployed to avert further trouble.

The brick kiln authorities have been asked to relocate the soil soon.