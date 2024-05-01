Diesel price hiked by Tk 1 per litre, petrol and octane by Tk 2.50

The government has hiked the price of diesel by Tk 1 per litre, and the prices of petrol and octane by Tk 2.50 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect on May 1 (12:00am), said a gazette of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

According to the gazette, after the price hike, a litre of diesel will cost Tk 107, petrol Tk 124.50 and octane Tk 128.50.

The government has taken a policy to adjust local fuel prices with the international market from March this year.

In April, diesel and kerosine prices were reduced by Tk 2.25 per litre with an automatic pricing formula while petrol and octane prices remained unchanged.

In the first adjustment of March, per litre prices of diesel and kerosene had dropped by Tk 0.75, Octane by Tk 4, and petrol by Tk 3.