Didar A Husain new IUB chairman

Didar A Husain, a founding trustee, has been elected the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) for 2024-25, said a press release.

Husain, while a freshman at Dhaka University, joined the 1971 Liberation War. He was commissioned as an officer in the 1st War Course of the Bangladesh Army on October 9, 1971, posted to 10 East Bengal.

Leaving the army as a major in 1981, he entered the textile business in New Asia and was a vice president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association during 2005-2006. Presently, he is the chairman of Rahim Textile Mills Limited. Besides, he is the managing director and chairman of joint venture companies PCS Bangladesh Private Limited and Cannon Pest Management Bangladesh Private Limited respectively.