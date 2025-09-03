Diarrhoea outbreak hits Natore municipality

Contaminated water suspected as cause; probe launched, medical teams deployed

A sudden outbreak of diarrhoea has struck Natore municipality, infecting around 147 people in the last 24 hours.

As of this afternoon, 128 patients were receiving treatment at Natore General Hospital, while many more reported feeling unwell, according to hospital sources.

The district health authorities have deployed a five-member medical team to provide treatment in the affected areas, and the district administration has formed a probe committee to investigate the incident, said officials.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Natore Civil Surgeon Dr Md Muktadir Arefin said the situation escalated rapidly.

"A few patients started coming from Tuesday night. Within hours, the number of patients increased significantly. By this noon, 147 patients had been admitted, of whom 128 are still undergoing treatment."

Of the admitted patients, 68 are women and children, and the rest are men, the civil surgeon added.

To tackle the crisis, authorities have distributed 20,000 water purification tablets, along with oral saline and medicines, in the affected neighbourhoods.

"Primarily, we suspect that water contamination caused this outbreak. We have already informed the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) to conduct tests in the area," Dr Arefin said.

Patients told The Daily Star that most of them fell ill on Tuesday.

"After drinking water, my wife complained of stomach pain on Tuesday at noon. By evening, dehydration began. When her condition worsened, I rushed her to the hospital," said Md Akash, a resident of Patuapara.

Locals said that most residents in the affected areas rely on water supplied by the municipality for daily use.

Meanwhile, Natore ADC (General) Md Abul Hayat said the deputy commissioner and senior officials visited the affected areas on Wednesday.