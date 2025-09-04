Diarrhoea outbreak hits Natore

147 infected in 24 hours

A sudden outbreak of diarrhoea has struck Natore Municipality, infecting around 147 people in the 24 hours till 2:00pm yesterday.

As of yesterday, 128 patients were receiving treatment at Natore General Hospital.

The district health authorities have deployed a five-member medical team to provide treatment in the affected areas, and the district administration has formed a probe committee to investigate the incident, said officials.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Natore Civil Surgeon Dr Md Muktadir Arefin said, "A few patients started coming from Tuesday night. Within hours, the number increased significantly. By this noon [yesterday], 147 patients had been admitted, of whom 128 are still undergoing treatment."

Of the admitted patients, 68 are women and children, the civil surgeon added.

To tackle the crisis, authorities have distributed 20,000 water purification tablets, along with oral saline and medicines, in the affected neighbourhoods.

"Primarily, we suspect that water contamination caused this outbreak. We have already informed the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research to conduct tests in the area," Dr Arefin said.