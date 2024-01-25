Diamond Egg, CP Bangladesh fined Tk 3.5cr for price fixing

The Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) has fined Diamond Egg and CP Bangladesh a total of Tk 3.5 crore for their alleged collusive practices in artificially increasing the prices of eggs in August 2022.

Diamond Egg will have to pay Tk 2.5 crore and CP Bangladesh Tk 1 crore in 30 days from the day the order was issued. BCC issued separate notices to the two poultry companies on January 22.

The two were fined because the charges against them were proven, said Hafizur Rahman, a member of the BCC, the commerce ministry agency responsible for preventing anti-competitive practices in the market.

The directive comes more than three months after the competition watchdog slapped a Tk 5 crore fine on Kazi Farms and a Tk 3.44 crore fine on Suguna Food and Feeds Bangladesh. Both the firms went to the higher court challenging the orders.

Diamond Egg and CP Bangladesh in collusion with similar firms hiked the retail prices of eggs in August 2022 while controlling the supply of eggs, said the BCC in its latest orders.

In August 2022, the prices of eggs, a low-cost source of protein, surged by as much as Tk 30-40 a dozen to Tk 160 as major producers colluded with each other to artificially hike the prices of eggs, according to a report of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection then.

Yesterday, the retail price of a dozen eggs was Tk 135 in Dhaka, according to market prices data compiled by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

In a statement, Diamond Egg refuted the charge and said the BCC failed to produce any evidence against it.

"The way the proceedings against Diamond Eggs have been conducted appears flawed."

BCC is conducting the proceedings without framing any relevant regulations, which makes "the entire process, proceedings and the adjudication unpredictable, non-transparent, unfair and the same is very prone to be biased".

Diamond Eggs said it will appeal against the decision.

CP Bangladesh is yet to receive the full copy of the order, said Abid Chowdhury, the company's lawyer. The company will decide on its next course of action after receiving the letter, he added.