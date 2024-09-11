Dialysis suspended at Feni hospital for 3 weeks

Dialysis services at 250-bed Feni General Hospital, have been suspended for the past 21 days after severe flooding submerged the hospital's ground floor.

While most departments have resumed operations, the hemodialysis unit remains closed.

The flooding, which affected large parts of Feni district, forced the hospital to relocate its dialysis equipment. Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Asif Iqbal confirmed that essential equipment is currently being repaired in Dhaka but could not provide a definitive timeline for when the service will resume.

The closure has left many low-income patients, who rely on affordable dialysis at the government hospital, struggling to find alternatives.

Feni currently has four private clinics offering dialysis services, but their costs are five to six times higher than the hospital's rates.

Mostafizur Rahman, a regular dialysis patient, said, "Private clinics are exploiting the situation, charging exorbitant fees. Many of us who paid Tk 22,000 for six months of treatment at the hospital are now left without care."

Fahima Akter Bithi, a resident of Parshuram upazila, said her husband, a kidney patient, cannot afford private dialysis services. "He had been receiving treatment at Feni General Hospital, but since the flood, the hospital has not resumed the service, leaving us with no options," she said.

Feni General Hospital serves as a critical medical hub for residents of six upazilas in Feni district, as well as neighbouring areas such as Khagrachhari, Mirsharai, and Sitakunda. The hospital caters to over 210 kidney patients, with an additional 500 applications pending.

Joydeb Saha, head of the kidney dialysis department, said most patients require dialysis twice a week to prevent serious health complications.

Hospital supervisor Abul Khayer Miah could not be reached for comments.

The dialysis unit was initially established in February 2020 with six beds, later expanded to ten to meet growing demand.

Before the flooding, it provided dialysis to 30 patients daily in three shifts, supported by nine nurses and medical staff.

Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Md Shahina Akhter, have been informed of the situation.