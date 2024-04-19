Dhruba Esh admitted to hospital, moved to ICU

Renowned book cover designer Dhruba Esh has been hospitalised due to a lung infection. He was admitted to Health and Hope Hospital in Panthapath last morning after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The news of his hospitalisation was confirmed to The Daily Star by his friend and prominent journalist, Alim Azij.

Dhruba Esh initially felt uneasy Wednesday night and was admitted to a regular cabin the next morning. However, as his breathing issues worsened, he was transferred to the ICU to receive necessary oxygen support.

Dhruba Esh's name is indelible in the world of book cover design, having crafted countless iconic covers that adorn bookshelves worldwide. Notably, he is the visionary behind the covers of many of Humayun Ahmed's celebrated novels, including the beloved Himu and Misir Ali series.

Having a career spanning three decades in the publishing industry, Dhruba Esh began his journey as a cover artist in 1989, during his second year as a student at the Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka.

In recognition of his talent, Dhruba Esh was honoured with the prestigious 2022 Bangla Academy Literary Award. Beyond his prowess as a cover designer, he is also the author of numerous enlightening children's scientific books such as "Ang Bang Chang" and "Ami Ekta Bhoot", as well as cherished memorabilia including "Shreshtha Humayun Ahmed" and "Tumi Kemon Acho Humayun Ahmed".