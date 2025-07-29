Dharla erosion leaves hundreds homeless

The erosion of the Dharla has left riverside families in disarray across Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts.

Acres of farmland and homesteads are at risk of being devoured by the river. The worst-affected areas include Debnathpara, Kurul, Megharam, Chhaymatha, and Char Budaru in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila; as well as Gorokmandol, Char Gorokmandol, Haque Bazar in Phulbari upazila, and Sardob village of Kurigram Sadar upazila.

In Debnathpara village, 65-year-old farmer Abdar Hossain said, "Just last week, I lost the last four bighas of my farmland to the Dharla. Earlier, the river took 12 bighas more. Only our homestead on eight decimals remains now. I don't know how our seven-member family will survive."

Another resident, Bholanath Debnath, 60, said, "I lost five bighas of land last week, and the rest is under threat. We are on the verge of living by the roadside."

Jonab Ali, a member of Mogholhat Union Parishad, said over 100 bighas of land have already been devoured in Debnathpara alone, and about 300 bighas more are at high risk.

Engineers from the Water Development Board have visited the erosion sites multiple times, but no preventive measures have been taken. Dropping geo-bags filled with sand could slow the erosion and save much of the land, he added.

Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of the Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, said they have requested emergency funds from the higher authorities. "Once we receive the allocation, geo-bag protection work will begin," he said.

In Kurigram, the situation is also dire.

In Char Gorokmandol of Phulbari upazila, 65-year-old farmer Ala-Baks said, "I've lost my last two bighas of farmland and our homestead to the river. I've built two small sheds by the roadside where I now live with my six-member family. I can't afford to buy land or rebuild a home."

Naodanga UP member Ayaz Uddin said more than 200 homesteads, a school, madrasa, and the Mujib Kella building are at risk. In just a week, 15 houses and over 100 bighas of farmland have been lost to the river.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of the Kurigram Water Development Board, said 7,000 geo-bags were dropped last year to contain erosion in Char Gorokmandol.

"At present, we have no geo-bags in stock. A new requisition has been submitted," he said.