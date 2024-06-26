Dharla devours homesteads, land

Erosion caused by the Dharla river has taken a severe turn at Satkaluya village of Holokhana union in Kurigram Sadar upazila. Around 14 homesteads, three fruit orchards, two bamboo clusters, 100 bighas of arable lands and around 200 metres of paved road were devoured in the last couple of days.

Some 80 families and over 400 bighas of arable land are still at risk of river erosion.

Holokhana Union Parishad member Abul Kalam and Chairman Rezaul Karim confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

Locals have now taken refuge on a Water Development Board dyke. They have no means of earning and are merely surviving with their families.

One such victim of river erosion, Shefali Begum said their homestead and two bighas of land were consumed by the Dharla before their own eyes. They were only able to save the tin-sheets from two out of their three homes and have now had to settle on the WDB dyke.

They have not received any government support as of yet, she said.

Another victim, Majibur Rahman said he her lost three bighas of arable land and homestead. Last year, he lost four bighas of arable land as well.

UP Member Abul Kalam said there used to be around 250 families in Satkaluya village. For the last three years, the village has been severely impacted by river erosion.

Currently, there are only 80 families living there. They are under serious threat if the erosion is not stopped on an urgent basis. Otherwise, the village will disappear into the womb of the Dharla.

UP Chairman Rezaul Karim said a list of erosion-hit families has been prepared and sent to the upazila nirbahi officer for government assistance. An application has also been made to the WDB authorities to take urgent measures to stop the erosion, he said.

Sub-divisional engineer of WDB in Kurigram Ismat Toha said a project has been taken up to permanently solve the river erosion at Satkaluya village.

It will be started by appointing a contractor within the next three months. So, no allocation is available to prevent erosion on an emergency basis, he added.

Kurigram Sadar UNO said he visited the affected area and measures will be taken to rehabilitate the affected families soon.