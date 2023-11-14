Dharla devours acres of croplands

"I have already lost 15 bighas of my arable land to erosion by Dharla river in the last few years."

Suresh Chandra Barman, a 68-year-old farmer of Bangram village of Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, is now spending sleepless nights yet again as his remaining five-bigha cultivable land remains under erosion threat.

Hundreds have lost their crop lands to the erosion in the past week.

"We will lose everything if steps are not taken urgently," said 67-year-old Champa Bewa of the same village who lost half-a-bigha of arable land and six decimals of property to the erosion last week.

"Over the last 15 years, the river took my 10 bighas of cropland, leaving me destitute," she said.

About 150 bighas of arable land in Bangram has been devoured by the Dharla last week while several hundred bighas of land remain under threat. These lands are used to cultivate various crops including paddy and groundnuts, said Idris Ali, chairman of Kulaghat Union Parishad.

"We have contacted Water Development Board in Lalmonirhat to take steps, but no measure has been taken yet," he added.

Confirming the matter, Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of WDB in Lalmonirhat, said they have been unable to work in all erosion-hit areas due to a lack of fund.

"We are dumping sand-filled geo bags in the affected areas. The badly-affected Bangram area has been inspected and higher authorities have been informed about the issue," he added.