Dhanmondi 32: An epicentre of Bangladesh’s birth

House 677, Road 32 (old), Dhanmondi, Dhaka. A seemingly ordinary two-storey house.

Although it does not look any different than many other old Dhanmondi residences, its role in Bangladesh's liberation struggle sets it apart.

This house witnessed the birth of numerous pivotal movements, including the anti-Ayub movement of 1962, Six-Point Movement, Agartala Conspiracy Case, the mass uprising of 1969, the 1970 election and finally the liberation war.

It was from this house that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared the independence of Bangladesh in the early hours of March 26, 1971.

BIRTH OF DHANMONDI 32 HOME

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was first elected to the constituent assembly in 1955 and subsequently appointed labour minister. At the time, he used to live at House No. 15 on Abdul Gani Road. That year, the government initiated a land allotment programme for different segments of society. Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib expressed her interest, and Nuruzzaman, Bangabandhu's personal secretary, picked up an application form on her behalf, according to Dr Jagannath Barua's book titled Bangabandhur 32 Number Bari.

In 1957, a one bigha plot was allotted in the name of Fazilatunnesa in Dhanmondi for a price of Tk 6,000. Sheikh Mujib, then chairman of Pakistan Tea Board, made an initial payment of Tk 2,000 and paid the remaining Tk 4,000 in installments.

During those turbulent times, Mujib faced frequent arrests and was forced to change his location to avoid arrest.

After his arrest in 1958, his family was even evicted from their government-allotted residence in Segunbagicha (house#115), forcing them to rent a house near Siddheswari Boys' School for a monthly rent of Tk 200, according to the book.

In the face of persistent threats from the Pakistan government, the family had to move again and found a temporary shelter at 76 Segunbagicha with the help of poet Sufia Kamal.

By 1960, Fazilatunnesa came to realise that they need a permanent place in Dhaka, and asked her husband to begin construction on their Dhanmondi plot.

Mujib began the construction with financial support from friends and a loan from the House Building Finance Corporation, and moved into the residence in 1961, when a three-room single-storey house was completed, according to a book titled Shiekh Mujib Amar Pita, by Sheikh Hasina.

By 1965, a two-room second floor was completed. Mujib subsequently converted a significant portion of the ground floor into a library and party office.

CRADLE OF MANY MOVEMENTS

Apparently unimpressive, this house stands as a silent witness to many movements that the Bangalee nation launched against Pakistan government under Bangabandhu's leadership.

Its political journey began with the anti-Ayub movement of 1962. It was from these very rooms that Mujib initiated the challenges against the Ayub regime.

As Jagannath Barua noted in his book "Bangabandhur 32 Number Bari," this house quickly became the epicentre for East Bengal's political aspirations.

After the death of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy in December 1963, the Awami League found itself adrift without a leader. A crucial meeting at this house on January 25, 1964, Abdur Rashid Tarkabagish was elected president and Mujib the general secretary of Awami League. This critical gathering marked a turning point for AL, laying the groundwork for its subsequent resurgence, according to Mohiuddin Ahmed's book titled "Awami League: Utthan Parba 1948-1970."

Outside politics, this house sheltered numerous people during the communal strife in 1964.

The historic Six Points of 1966 were also drafted at this very house.

Following Mujib's public announcement of the Six Points in Lahore, it was formally adopted at a meeting of the East Pakistan Awami League's executive committee at the Dhanmondi 32 house on February 21, 1966, the book says.

Despite Bangabandhu's arrest from his house on May 8, the momentum of the Six-Point Movement continued to build from within its walls. In her husband's absence, Begum Mujib hosted frequent meetings with party leaders and activists.

In January 1968, the military regime initiated Mujib's trial in the Agartala Conspiracy Case, sparking a widespread movement that intensified by December that year.

After his unconditional release in the case in 1969 in the face of massive protests, Mujib chalked up the strategy for the 1970 election campaign from this house, according to a book titled Swadhinatar Swapna, Unmesh O Arjan by Abdul Aziz Bagmar.

During the non-cooperation movement announced on March 1, 1971, after Yahya Khan postponed the National Assembly session, US Ambassador Joseph Farland and General Rao Farman Ali visited Mujib's residence for talks, according Oli Ahad's Jatiya Rajniti 1945-75.

In the days leading up to the historic March 7 speech, Bangabandhu planned his address from this home. On the evening of March 6, he held one of the most crucial meetings in his political career with the four national leaders and student leaders, seeking counsel also from Begum Mujib.

Mujib defied the Pakistan authorities by hoisting the flag of independent Bangladesh atop this house on March 23, according to Afsan Chowdhury's 1971 Oshohojog Andolon O Protirodh.

A few hours before the declaration of independence, he had a meeting with four central leaders of the Awami League and Dr Kamal Hossain at Dhanmondi 32 on March 25.

Late at night, the Pakistan army surrounded the house and arrested him. But before that, he declared independence through a trunk call.

The house remained unoccupied throughout the Liberation War. Before Mujib's arrest, his family

had already relocated to a pre-arranged rented house.

In May 1971, the Pakistan authorities put several of his family members under house arrest when they were living in House Number 26 on Road Number 18 in Dhanmondi.

DHANMONDI HOME OVER GONO BHABAN

After liberation, Sheikh Mujib chose to live in his Dhanmondi house rather than in Gono Bhaban, the official residence of prime minister.

Journalist ABM Musa in his book titled "Mujib Bhai" notes that it was because of Begum Mujib, who wanted to maintain her own identity beyond the role of the prime minister's wife.

In independent Bangladesh, this house hosted many international figures, including Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi, Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and Yugoslav president Josip Broz Tito.

The walls of this house have witnessed tragedy too.

On the fateful night of August 15, 1975, the house became a scene of horror as Sheikh Mujib and 16 of his family members were assassinated in a military coup.

FROM HOME TO MUSEUM

After Bangabandhu's assassination, the house was sealed off until 1981.

Meanwhile, the residence was put up for auction by the House Building Finance Corporation in June 1981. Sheikh Hasina, Mujib's daughter, reclaimed its ownership upon her return to Bangladesh that year by paying Tk 12,000 in principal amount and interest.

Subsequently on August 14, 1994, the house was turned into a memorial museum after extensive renovation.

The museum was open to the public for the past 30 years, from August 1994 to August 5, 2024.

Following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina on August 5 in the face of an uprising against her rule, most historical records, including books and memorabilia, were destroyed in an attack by a mob who vandalised and set almost everything on fire.

"While past regime changes have seen violence and vandalism, the extent of destruction this time is unprecedented," said eminent history professor Muntasir Mamun.

"These incidents are a stark reminder of our nation's alarming oblivion towards history. The Liberation War and Bangabandhu are the heritage of all Bangladeshis, and we will be held responsible by future generations for failing to safeguard these national symbols," said Prof Muntasir, also president of 1971: Genocide-Torture Archive and Museum Trust.