Dhaleshwari erodes bridge approach road

The erosion of Dhaleshwari river caused the approach road of Charabari Bridge in Tangail Sadar upazila to collapse on one side, snapping the road link between five unions in the shoal areas and the upazila headquarters.

As such, thousands of people from the shoal areas are suffering with their commute.

According to locals, around 50 metres of the approach road collapsed within a short time due to erosion early on Tuesday, halting movement of all vehicles through the bridge.

The Local Government Engineering Department constructed the 170.64-metre-long bridge in 2006 connecting Tangail-Torabganj road.

The road is the only route for about one lakh people from five unions in shoal areas -- Katuli, Hugra, Kakua, Mahmud Nagar unions in Sadar upazila and Bharra union in Nagarpur upazila -- to reach the district town, said Tofazzal Hossain Tofa, chairman of Tangail Sadar upazila parishad.

Many students of Mawlana Bhashani University of Science and Technology in Santosh area also use the route to reach their campus, he said, adding that agricultural products, raw materials of textile industry, and daily necessities are also transported using the route.

Contacted, Rafiqul Islam, executive engineer of LGED in Tangail, said the bridge and the connecting road became vulnerable as the river's course had changed due to illegal sand extraction and its flow through Charabari area became stronger over time.

Preparations are underway to address the issue, he added.