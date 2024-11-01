Dhaka’s waste disposal still not up to the mark

Rizwana tells dialogue

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday highlighted Dhaka's waste management did not improve even after 53 years of independence.

Speaking at an event, titled "Youth Leading Climate and Local Action for Cities," held at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka on the occasion of World Cities Day 2024, Rizwana called for a renewed focus on urban management.

"Our current systems are still not up to the mark. We need a concerted effort from all stakeholders, particularly our youth, to bring about meaningful change," she said.

Chaired by Chandan Z Gomez, senior director of World Vision Bangladesh, the event encouraged youth participation in urban sustainability initiatives.

Rizwana also stressed the need for more recreational spaces for children, connecting this to the broader issue of urban planning.

"Building liveable cities goes beyond just waste management; it encompasses the well-being of our future generations," she added.

The dialogue aimed to inspire young leaders to take active roles in improving Dhaka's sustainability, with the adviser expressing confidence that youth, supported by government initiatives, can drive the necessary transformations.

Maqsud Hashem, chief town planner of DNCC, said the main problem with Dhaka is that its population exceeds the city's capacity.

M Shahidul Islam, chairman of Department of Geography and Environment of University of Dhaka, said irregularities occur because there is no public involvement in large urban projects. They should be more accountable.

Notable attendees included Dr M Shahidul Islam from Dhaka University and Professor Mohammad Ali Naqi, vice president of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh, CAPS Chairman Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, Dharitri Kumar Sarkar, deputy secretary of the environment ministry and Karamot Ullah Biplob, president of South Asian Climate Change Journalist Forum.