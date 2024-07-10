Dhaka's rail link restored after students withdraw blockade at Karwan Bazar

Bangladesh
Photo: Anisur Rahman

The capital's rail connectivity with large sections of the country was restored after nearly five hours as students withdrew their blockade from Karwan Bazar level crossing this afternoon.

Ferdaous Ahmed Biswas, officer-in-charge of Dhaka Railway Police Station, said the rail service was snapped after some students blocked the level crossing around 12:00pm.

The student left the area at 5:05pm and the railway authorities resumed their operations, he said.

The line that goes through Karwan Bazar areas connects Dhaka with the east, west and southern parts of the country.

